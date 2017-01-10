Neighbors share a shovel to help out during snow storm - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Neighbors share a shovel to help out during snow storm

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Share a shovel and help a neighbor especially when snow continues to dump on Spokane and the surrounding areas.

There’s one Spokane Valley man who understands that more than anyone and he’s been keeping up with all the snow. His name is Larry Rainsom, and he does not way any sort of recognition for what he’s doing. He’s a humble man – one who is the definition of “actions speak louder than words.” That’s because he spends his days clearing driveways and sidewalks for the entire neighborhood.

“It's just that I have neighbors like right over here he has some serious health issues. He’s a disabled vet,” Larry says.

That neighbor, Dean, says he has a brain tumor, and he can’t do things like he used to.

“He's come over here every time it snows and sweeps off my porch and plows the driveway. He's just a godsend,” Dean says of Larry.

And here’s the thing – Larry himself is a disabled veteran. He was in the Air Force and a deputy in Oregon. He’s dedicated his life to service and is still finding a way to serve his community even though he now has back issues.

“If I can help somebody, I'm going to help somebody,” he says.

A sentiment that a lot of us can understand. The KHQ crew helped a woman get out of her driveway so she could make it to a funeral home to make arrangements for her mother who just passed away. If you or someone you know helps out their neighbors, send us a picture or video! Just use #ShareAShovel and challenge your friends to do the same. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:38:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

  • Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol

    Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:20:53 GMT

    ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    >>

    ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    >>

  • Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton now at 300 acres

    Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton now at 300 acres

    Saturday, July 15 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-07-16 00:36:47 GMT

    CARLTON, Wash. - Washington DNR says the Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton is now at an estimated 300 acres. It is currently being driven by winds reaching 10-20 miles per hour. Okanogan County Emergency Management asks residents to be aware of their surroundings and ready to evacuate should the time come. 

    >>

    CARLTON, Wash. - Washington DNR says the Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton is now at an estimated 300 acres. It is currently being driven by winds reaching 10-20 miles per hour. Okanogan County Emergency Management asks residents to be aware of their surroundings and ready to evacuate should the time come. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:38:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

  • Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital, then has standoff with law enforcement in Medical Lake

    Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital, then has standoff with law enforcement in Medical Lake

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:36 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:36:14 GMT

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Rescue crews and Eastern State Hospital staff had a busy afternoon on Saturday attempting to get an escaped patient out of the water. "He jumped into the water and has some demands," said Medical Lake Assistant Fire Chief Stevens. Rescue crews used several methods to make sure that the escaped patient was okay.

    >>

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Rescue crews and Eastern State Hospital staff had a busy afternoon on Saturday attempting to get an escaped patient out of the water. "He jumped into the water and has some demands," said Medical Lake Assistant Fire Chief Stevens. Rescue crews used several methods to make sure that the escaped patient was okay.

    >>

  • Vandals hit another Spokane small business

    Vandals hit another Spokane small business

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:30:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - When Julie Bunch went to open her pet spa business on Friday she was welcomed by a pile of broken glass. "This one was kicked in and you could actually find foot prints on this side of the window," said Julie. Julie opened Soft Paws Pet Spa thirteen years ago and has never had a problem with vandalism until this year. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - When Julie Bunch went to open her pet spa business on Friday she was welcomed by a pile of broken glass. "This one was kicked in and you could actually find foot prints on this side of the window," said Julie. Julie opened Soft Paws Pet Spa thirteen years ago and has never had a problem with vandalism until this year. 

    >>
    •   