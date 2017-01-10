Neighbors share a shovel to help out during snow storm

Share a shovel and help a neighbor especially when snow continues to dump on Spokane and the surrounding areas.

There’s one Spokane Valley man who understands that more than anyone and he’s been keeping up with all the snow. His name is Larry Rainsom, and he does not way any sort of recognition for what he’s doing. He’s a humble man – one who is the definition of “actions speak louder than words.” That’s because he spends his days clearing driveways and sidewalks for the entire neighborhood.

“It's just that I have neighbors like right over here he has some serious health issues. He’s a disabled vet,” Larry says.

That neighbor, Dean, says he has a brain tumor, and he can’t do things like he used to.

“He's come over here every time it snows and sweeps off my porch and plows the driveway. He's just a godsend,” Dean says of Larry.

And here’s the thing – Larry himself is a disabled veteran. He was in the Air Force and a deputy in Oregon. He’s dedicated his life to service and is still finding a way to serve his community even though he now has back issues.

“If I can help somebody, I'm going to help somebody,” he says.

A sentiment that a lot of us can understand. The KHQ crew helped a woman get out of her driveway so she could make it to a funeral home to make arrangements for her mother who just passed away. If you or someone you know helps out their neighbors, send us a picture or video! Just use #ShareAShovel and challenge your friends to do the same.