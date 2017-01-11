Angry plow driver blocks business with snow pile

With this much snow on the ground it's always nice to see people helping to clear each other's driveways or sidewalks. But for one local business they got the exact opposite. They say a plow driver deliberately work to block their business.

It all started with a man trying to get a job plowing a parking lot for a local gas station. Over the weekend as snow slammed the Inland Northwest, a man showed up at the superstore Exxon station in north Spokane offering to plow their parking

"He wanted to plow while it was still snowing and demanded payment," said Daryl Faltus, an employee at the gas station.

When the owner said no, the man became irate and left, but that wasn't the end of it. Later that night that same man came back and was caught on surveillance cameras.

"He had plowed in the alleyway and the fuel pumps," Faltus said.

The disgruntled driver had blocked the entrance to the business making it tough for anyone, including customers, to pull in. Faltus couldn't believe what he saw.

"I was very unhappy. That's the pleasant way of saying it."

But the peeved plower wasn't done. Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, Faltus showed up to open the store and found...

"I had three-foot high pile, 20 feet wide, of snow plowed into the entrance."

After dealing with that giant pile of snow blocking the store, Faltus had an idea of who might be behind it so he went inside and checked the surveillance cameras.

"It was no surprise. I was fully expecting to see what I saw."

Not once, not twice, but five times, that same truck pushes this large berm of snow in front of the store, blocking the door.

"You don't throw a tantrum and plow somebody in," Faltus said.

Faltus called Crime Check and reported what happened. He says he wants other businesses to be aware so this doesn't happen to them.

"We lost business, and it's not acceptable behavior."

The owners of the business say they still can't believe something like this would happen to them, but they have found someone else to take care of their parking lot.