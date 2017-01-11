Angry plow driver blocks business with snow pile - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Angry plow driver blocks business with snow pile

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

With this much snow on the ground it's always nice to see people helping to clear each other's driveways or sidewalks. But for one local business they got the exact opposite. They say a plow driver deliberately work to block their business.

It all started with a man trying to get a job plowing a parking lot for a local gas station. Over the weekend as snow slammed the Inland Northwest, a man showed up at the superstore Exxon station in north Spokane offering to plow their parking 

"He wanted to plow while it was still snowing and demanded payment," said Daryl Faltus, an employee at the gas station.

When the owner said no, the man became irate and left, but that wasn't the end of it. Later that night that same man came back and was caught on surveillance cameras.

"He had plowed in the alleyway and the fuel pumps," Faltus said.

The disgruntled driver had blocked the entrance to the business making it tough for anyone, including customers, to pull in. Faltus couldn't believe what he saw.

"I was very unhappy. That's the pleasant way of saying it."

But the peeved plower wasn't done. Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, Faltus showed up to open the store and found...

"I had three-foot high pile, 20 feet wide, of snow plowed into the entrance."

After dealing with that giant pile of snow blocking the store, Faltus had an idea of who might be behind it so he went inside and checked the surveillance cameras.

"It was no surprise. I was fully expecting to see what I saw."

Not once, not twice, but five times, that same truck pushes this large berm of snow in front of the store, blocking the door.

"You don't throw a tantrum and plow somebody in," Faltus said.

Faltus called Crime Check and reported what happened. He says he wants other businesses to be aware so this doesn't happen to them.

"We lost business, and it's not acceptable behavior."

The owners of the business say they still can't believe something like this would happen to them, but they have found someone else to take care of their parking lot.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:38:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

  • Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol

    Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:20:53 GMT

    ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    >>

    ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    >>

  • Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton now at 300 acres

    Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton now at 300 acres

    Saturday, July 15 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-07-16 00:36:47 GMT

    CARLTON, Wash. - Washington DNR says the Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton is now at an estimated 300 acres. It is currently being driven by winds reaching 10-20 miles per hour. Okanogan County Emergency Management asks residents to be aware of their surroundings and ready to evacuate should the time come. 

    >>

    CARLTON, Wash. - Washington DNR says the Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton is now at an estimated 300 acres. It is currently being driven by winds reaching 10-20 miles per hour. Okanogan County Emergency Management asks residents to be aware of their surroundings and ready to evacuate should the time come. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:38:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

  • Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital, then has standoff with law enforcement in Medical Lake

    Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital, then has standoff with law enforcement in Medical Lake

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:36 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:36:14 GMT

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Rescue crews and Eastern State Hospital staff had a busy afternoon on Saturday attempting to get an escaped patient out of the water. "He jumped into the water and has some demands," said Medical Lake Assistant Fire Chief Stevens. Rescue crews used several methods to make sure that the escaped patient was okay.

    >>

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Rescue crews and Eastern State Hospital staff had a busy afternoon on Saturday attempting to get an escaped patient out of the water. "He jumped into the water and has some demands," said Medical Lake Assistant Fire Chief Stevens. Rescue crews used several methods to make sure that the escaped patient was okay.

    >>

  • Vandals hit another Spokane small business

    Vandals hit another Spokane small business

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:30:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - When Julie Bunch went to open her pet spa business on Friday she was welcomed by a pile of broken glass. "This one was kicked in and you could actually find foot prints on this side of the window," said Julie. Julie opened Soft Paws Pet Spa thirteen years ago and has never had a problem with vandalism until this year. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - When Julie Bunch went to open her pet spa business on Friday she was welcomed by a pile of broken glass. "This one was kicked in and you could actually find foot prints on this side of the window," said Julie. Julie opened Soft Paws Pet Spa thirteen years ago and has never had a problem with vandalism until this year. 

    >>
    •   