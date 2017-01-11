GRANT COUNTY TRAVEL ALERT: Highway 2 closed both directions; Roads across county 'miserable' due to drifting snow

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office says roads in Grant County are miserable do to high winds and snow drifts from 3-8 feet high. Highway 2 has been shut down in both directions and numerous cars have been abandoned on various county roadways.



On their Facebook page, the Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to stay home if possible because they are likely to get stuck in snow drifts.



"The Wednesday morning commute is going to be impossible for some people in Grant County as too many roads to count are blocked by 3-5 foot tall snow drifts and abandoned vehicles. Because there are so many roads impacted, there are not enough resources to barricade. High winds continue this morning and snow drifts continue to grow.

There are just too many roads impacted to even begin to describe the impact areas. Motorists who attempted to drive overnight and who tried to drive this morning are getting stuck in snow drifts. Deputies are advising motorists stuck in drifts to remain inside their vehicles, turn on their hazard lights and call for a tow truck. Deputies are checking on occupied and abandoned vehicles all over the county and bringing stranded motorists to safety. This effort, of course, may take many hours.