PHOTOS: Detectives looking for man they say stole shoes and threatened to stab employee

If you can help identify this suspect or have any information regarding this crime, you are urged to call Detective Marc Melville at 509-477-3325 reference incident number 2016-10025770.

Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are asking for your help identifying a man they say stole a pair of shoes and threatened to stab a JC Penney employee.

The incident happened at the end of November last year when a JC Penney Assets Protection Associate tried to stop a man who put on a pair of shoes and walk out of the store.

The employee told responding deputies she say the man carrying a large bag and placing several boxes of shoes in a cart. She said she then saw him put on a pair of shoes and then place his old shoes in the new shoe box. The suspect then walked up to a checkout stand and placed items onto the counter before he walked toward the exit still wearing the shoes he hadn't paid for.

The employee then stopped the man, identified herself and told him to go back inside the store. The man said he didn't do anything and she couldn't make him go back in. The employee grabbed him by the wrist and the man then pushed her back. She kept a grip on his wrist, at which time he told her if she didn't let him go, he'd stab her.

Not knowing if the suspect was armed with a weapon, the employee let go. The man then fled the store and left on a bicycle.

