UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting of teenager on Sprague

Spokane Police say they have arrested a person suspected of shooting a teenager in the head earlier this week near Sprague and Perry.

The suspect was arrested at a home near Monroe and Maxwell. At this time, we do not know the suspect's name, but officers tell us they will be charged with Attempted Murder.

The teenager who was shot is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Wednesday morning Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit along with the Spokane Police SWAT Team, took a man into custody for the shooting as well as a reported shooting from January 8th in the area of 7th and Thierman Road.

Spokane Police detectives are currently executing search warrants and information on the case is still being compiled.

Police say there is not an ongoing threat to the public and they aren't looking for any other suspects.

If you have any more information you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.