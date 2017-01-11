Potholes close section of Interstate 84 in southwest Idaho

(AP) - Idaho officials on Wednesday closed a section of westbound Interstate 84 between Nampa and Caldwell in southwest Idaho due to potholes.



Idaho Transportation Department spokeswoman Jennifer Gonzalez says the agency is making emergency repairs and hopes to have at least one lane open by the evening commute.



Gonzalez says multiple potholes have appeared during the harsh winter weather.



She says the agency has called in state crews and is also working with a contractor to do the repairs.



The agency says additional repairs will likely be needed in coming days that will require lane restrictions.



Plans are in place to rebuild that stretch of highway in 2018 and 2019, but the agency says it hopes to start the project this summer.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/11/2017 12:00:17 PM (GMT -8:00)