Want to learn to ice skate? 'Great to Skate' event offering free lessons this weekend

If you've ever watched figure skating and been in complete awe of the graceful majesty that the performers display on the frozen dance floor... then you probably weren't watching me ice skate.

I'm no good at the sport, but always thought it would be cool to learn. However, I also like to not crack my head open, so I stay away. But if you're a little more daring and are looking for a fun, easy, and most importantly free way to learn, then the "Great to Skate" event this weekend is your chance.

On Saturday, January 14, 2017, from 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm at Eagles Ice-A-Rena, you can learn from Spokane's best! Coaches from the Lilac City Figure Skating Club will be on hand to show everyone of all ages and abilities how to skate. Sessions will include the free group lesson with coaches, free skate rentals and free ice time!