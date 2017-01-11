Motorist killed after driving wrong way on I-5 and hitting ambulance head-on

Update: Washington State Patrol says the driver killed in a head on collision with an ambulance Wednesday morning was a 46-year-old woman from Eugene, Oregon.

Officers were unable to stop her from driving south in the northbound lanes of I-5 before she collided with the ambulance.

The investigation is ongoing.

________

Previous Coverage: Washington State Patrol troopers say they saw a vehicle traveling southbound on I-5 in the northbound lanes early Wednesday morning.

Other troopers in the King County area were called in an attempt to intercept the vehicle.

Troopers say a Tri-Med ambulance traveling northbound in the HOV lane saw the oncoming wrong way vehicle, and attempted to avoid it.

However, the ambulance was unable to avoid the vehicle was struck on its left side.

The driver of the wrong way vehicle suffered fatal injuries, passing away at the scene of the crash.

Two Tri-Med employees along with the patient being transported suffered minor injuries and were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Investigators say they are still looking into what caused the crash, but believe the driver of the wrong way vehicle may have been impaired.

Troopers would like to urge drivers to stay alert, look further ahead on the roadways, and keep an escape route in mind in case another situation like this occurs.