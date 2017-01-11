Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, January 11th

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) -- A teenage girl who slipped into an abandoned Illinois prison for an urban adventure ended up serving a short sentence when she accidentally locked herself inside a cell.

Illinois State Police say two teenage girls entered the Joliet Correctional Center through a hole in its fence Monday.

Joliet Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Stromberg says the teens were exploring the suburban Chicago prison that's been closed since 2002 when one of them locked herself inside a cell.

The other girl got firefighters to the site, and they used a sledgehammer to break through a brick wall and free her companion.

Stromberg tells The (Joliet) Herald-News that she spent 45 minutes in the cell.

State Police say the teens will face trespassing charges.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BERLIN (AP) -- Four-month-old Elsa was born in a traveling circus and rejected by her mother. Now the little Siberian tiger is being cared for by a human couple, and she's growing up fast.

Monica Farell and Saad Rose, who run a park with 13 tigers and five lions near Germany's Baltic coast, are taking care of Elsa at their home. She's getting cat milk from the bottle, along with chicken, beef and egg yolk.

Farell told news agency dpa "it's a full-time job, like with a baby." That includes taking Elsa for walks in the woods or on the beach.

Elsa, who already has sharp claws and a fighter's instincts, is set to move into an enclosure in the tiger park in March - with an older female tiger as her neighbor.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DENVER, Pa. (AP) -- A police officer responding to a crash wound up driving a surgeon, an assistant and a donated liver to a Philadelphia hospital for an emergency transplant.

East Cocalico Township police Sgt. Darrick Keppley says he came upon a disabled vehicle Saturday afternoon that had skidded off the icy road.

The team was transporting a liver from York to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where a patient already was in the operating room.

Keppley says he offered to help. The doctor and assistant piled into his vehicle, he switched on his lights and sirens and navigated the snowy 60 miles east to Philadelphia.

Keppley says he was hoping to get a cheesesteak but had to get back to work.

The surgeon told the York Daily Record the transplant went "very, very well."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) -- Taco Bell plans to go nationwide this month with its latest concoction: a taco with a shell made entirely out of fried chicken.

Taco Bell says the shell of the Naked Chicken Chalupa is made up of all-white seasoned chicken. The rest of the taco is packed with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch sauce.

The fast food chain says the taco tested well in markets in Bakersfield, California, and Kansas City, Missouri, over the past two years.

It will be available at Taco Bells across the country on Jan. 26.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

APEX, N.C. (AP) -- You could say a North Carolina woman went car-pooling: Police say she accidentally drove her SUV through her garage and landed in the middle of her backyard swimming pool.

Local news outlets report that police in Apex say it happened Sunday night. No one was hurt.

Police spokesman Capt. Blair Myhand says the woman was returning home when her vehicle skidded on a patch of ice as she pulled into her driveway. The SUV crashed through the back of her garage, crossed the rear deck of the home and dropped into the middle of the above-ground pool without knocking down the pool's sides.

Crews worked to repair the garage wall on Monday.

Myhand says based on the damage, it's likely the woman hit the gas instead of the brake accidentally.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say they've made an arrest in a six-figure bank robbery in New York, thanks in part to the trail of cash the suspect left behind.

Federal prosecutors say Joseph Peeples III has been charged with robbing a Chase Bank branch in Rochester on Jan. 5.

Officials say he walked out with nearly $110,000. They say Peeples then took a cab to a bus station, leaving nearly $10,000 in a jacket he left in the taxi and dumping $43,000 in the garbage in the bus station restroom where he changed clothes.

Peeples bought a bus ticket to New York City but got off in Binghamton, where he was arrested at a hotel. Officials say they found $50,000 in his hotel room.

It couldn't be determined if he has a lawyer.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DUNDALK, Md. (AP) - A stolen bite out of his grilled cheese sandwich led a Maryland man to fire a shot inside his house and barricade himself for hours.

Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson says the dispute began about 5 p.m. Sunday at a Dundalk home. He says the man was eating with his wife and daughter, and became angry when one of them took a bite from his sandwich, prompting him to fire a shot inside the house.

The wife and daughter fled the house, but the man barricaded himself inside. He surrendered peacefully shortly before 9 p.m.

No one was injured.

The department said in a news release Monday that 55-year-old Daniel Blackwell has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses. Online court records don't list a lawyer for Blackwell.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SAN ANTONIO (KWWL) - A fire spreads from one home to the other and today, investigators are pointing the finger at a tortoise.

Firefighters say it knocked over a heat lamp inside its cage in San Antonio.

That started a fire that quickly spread to a neighbor's home.

None was hurt, including the tortoise... but the fire left a lot of damage.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - A Nampa family is getting a little joy out of the area's sub-zero temperatures after a father built an ice castle in his front yard.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that Jared Mundell used an orchard stepladder strung with Christmas lights, a drippy hose and Nampa's freezing temperatures to build an almost 20-foot ice palace.

Mundell says his daughters are big fans of the Disney film "Frozen" and love having their own frozen castle. He says he hopes the castle, which glows at night, brighten the mood of his neighbors during the unusually snowy and cold winter.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A mural of Mandy Moore was said to be found inside an apartment shower in Queens - a piece of art that inspired the singer and actress to respond on Twitter.

Roommates apparently discovered the life-sized, sepia-toned mural after they bought the apartment. It appears to depict a bikini-clad Moore brushing back her hair.

The mural came to light after Peter Kaplan posted a photo of it to Twitter on Monday, writing "My friend's friend bought an apt in Queens and there was a Mandy Moore mosaic in the shower."

A text message accompanying the photo suggests that some people didn't believe the mosaic was of Moore, but a years-old photo of the singer matches up perfectly.

Moore, 32, even responded to Kaplan on Twitter: "It's equal parts flattering and terrifying??"

Some Twitter users chimed in with photos and descriptions of unusual mosaics they'd discovered in bathrooms over the years. Others posted tweets of admiration or sarcasm - "it's the most magical thing ever" and "it's a fabled Mandy moorsaic."

Still others weren't so happy about the mural's existence. One apparent Queens resident wrote: "damn these people for giving my borough a bad name!"