WATCH: Drone crashes into the Space Needle

Footage shot by a drone while pyro-technicians were preparing the annual fireworks display at the Space Needle was released on Wednesday. It isn't the magnificent views from 575 feet above the city that makes the video compelling, although, for about two and half minutes, that is pretty spectacular.

No, it's the last 30 seconds or so that makes the video really interesting. The drone sits on the outskirts of the well-known attraction before suddenly flying right into it, and startling the men working on the fireworks.

The camera keeps rolling as the drone buzzes and flops on the ground like a wounded bird.

The drone suffered significant damage and now currently resides at the Seattle Police Department. The incident has been reported to the FAA>