Troopers save stranded motorists on State Route 27 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Troopers save stranded motorists on State Route 27

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
TEKOA, Wash. -

Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation helped save four people early Wednesday morning after their vehicles became stuck in snow drifts on State Route 27, south of Latah, Wash.

At around 1 a.m. Trooper Greg Birkeland was dispatched to a one vehicle slide-off collision on SR 27 near Latah. He was unable to find the vehicle, and nearly got stuck himself before turning back toward Latah.

The trooper got in touch with WSDOT maintenance techs Robert Bondurant and Russ Wagner, who were in a plow truck and road grader. The trooper and WSDOT techs then made their way back to Spokane. Conditions got worse as they headed back. Just north of Latah, they came across the vehicles stuck in a snow drift. With the help of the plow and and grader, they were able to get the two drivers out of their vehicles and into Trooper Birkeland's patrol car.

As the extreme conditions continued, The trooper and snow trucks were unable to continue north and were forced to turn south to Tekoa. At one point, the grader and plow got stuck, but were able to get out.

Just after 5:30 a.m. Trooper Eugene Trevino was dispatched to another disable vehicle on State Route 27 south of Fairfield. Trooper Trevino found two cars stuck in snow drifts. The trooper got to the drivers and was able to get them to safety. DOT crews were using a large snow blower to open SR 27 Wednesday.

Troopers say the two incidents are a stark reminder of how quickly conditions can change especially on rural highways. They ask motorists to plan ahead and check on road and weather conditions prior to driving on area highways. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-07-17 01:10:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

  • Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections

    Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections

    Monday, July 17 2017 1:41 AM EDT2017-07-17 05:41:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police and other emergency responders were at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Division and Sprague and downtown Spokane. It happened just after 9:30pm Sunday evening at the busy downtown intersection.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police and other emergency responders were at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Division and Sprague and downtown Spokane. It happened just after 9:30pm Sunday evening at the busy downtown intersection.

    >>

  • Geo-Magnetic Storm

    Geo-Magnetic Storm

    Friday: Light morning snow ends quickly & skies become partly cloudy for the afternoon.>>
    Friday: Light morning snow ends quickly & skies become partly cloudy for the afternoon…then, mostly clear for the evening (Great for night skiing!). This should signal the onset of quiet weather until Monday. Low/High, 25°/38°.>>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections

    Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections

    Monday, July 17 2017 1:41 AM EDT2017-07-17 05:41:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police and other emergency responders were at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Division and Sprague and downtown Spokane. It happened just after 9:30pm Sunday evening at the busy downtown intersection.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police and other emergency responders were at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Division and Sprague and downtown Spokane. It happened just after 9:30pm Sunday evening at the busy downtown intersection.

    >>

  • Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89

    Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89

    Sunday, July 16 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-07-17 02:07:00 GMT


    Veteran actor, Martin Landau, died Saturday of unexpected complications during a short stay at UCLA Medical Center, according to his publicist.

    >>


    Veteran actor, Martin Landau, died Saturday of unexpected complications during a short stay at UCLA Medical Center, according to his publicist.

    >>

  • LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-07-17 01:10:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>
    •   