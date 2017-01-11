Heavy snow is threatening the floating homes on Lake Pend Oreill - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Heavy snow is threatening the floating homes on Lake Pend Oreille

BAYVIEW, Idaho -

There’s been a sound permeating Bayview in the last few days – it’s an alarm that warns people a home is starting to sink.

“I’m trying to get this building straightened back out again,” says Mark Streater.

He’s a contractor and has been hired to look after just a few of the floating homes. He’s been clearing snow off of roofs to lighten the load. This all started after the winter in 2008.

“They literally were just falling over because it was such a catastrophic snowfall they were all just leaning on top of each other,” Streater says.

Something similar is starting to happen. Homes are starting to lean, with some backs of the homes dipping into the water.

“It should be six to eight inches off the water,” he says.

So they’re rushing to knock as much snow off of the homes as possible because “if we get another foot of snow on top then we really get in trouble,” Streater says.

So if there's anytime to clear your roof, it’s now, even if your home is on land.

“This is about when you need to because you get the ice dams,” he says.

And that's what Streater and others are doing now to make sure these homes stay afloat. 

