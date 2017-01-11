Lost your immunization records? We know where to look - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Lost your immunization records? We know where to look

by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

In a letter sent out to parents on Tuesday, the Spokane Regional Health District confirmed that several Mead School District students have been diagnosed with mumps and are staying home from school until they are no longer contagious. 

The total number of cases is now 24 in Spokane County, and 151 in the state.

With that in mind, parents may be scrambling to look for their child’s immunization records. If that’s true for you, your child’s pediatrician will likely have them.

If you still can’t find them, we’ve got you covered.

Washington State as a vaccinations records registry. It can be accessed by the following places, all you have to do is ask:

  • The Spokane County Regional Health District
  • Your child’s school
  • Your child’s healthcare provider.

If you lost your records and don’t know where to start, you can get a blood test which will show if you are immune to certain viruses, including the mumps. You just need a referral from your healthcare provider.

If all else fails, the health district says it’s safe to get a second or even third mumps vaccination.

