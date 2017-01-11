Spokane Public Schools: 8 cases of mumps since December - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Public Schools: 8 cases of mumps since December

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Kevin Morrison with Spokane Public Schools tells KHQ the school district has had eight confirmed cases of mumps since December 17, and three more suspected cases. This information comes after Mead School District reported seven students with the virus Tuesday.

The school district did not confirm which schools the infected students attended, but said the Spokane Regional Health District did send out a release to parents after the outbreak, similar to the letter sent out to Mead School District parents on Tuesday.

The students infected with the virus are still out of school. Spokane Public Schools says two cases are within the same school, and say they are asking students and staff at that unidentified school to get vaccinated, provide proof that they have been vaccinated.

Spokane Public Schools and the Regional Health District is asking people people to get vaccinated or proof that they have been, but there is no deadline to provide that info. If you've misplaced your immunization records, we've got you covered.

All eight of the Spokane Public Schools students had been previously vaccinated.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-07-17 01:10:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

  • Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections

    Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections

    Monday, July 17 2017 1:41 AM EDT2017-07-17 05:41:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police and other emergency responders were at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Division and Sprague and downtown Spokane. It happened just after 9:30pm Sunday evening at the busy downtown intersection.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police and other emergency responders were at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Division and Sprague and downtown Spokane. It happened just after 9:30pm Sunday evening at the busy downtown intersection.

    >>

  • Surveillance video catches criminals breaking in four times with an ax and a truck

    Surveillance video catches criminals breaking in four times with an ax and a truck

    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:09 PM EDT2017-07-17 01:09:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The owner of an art and glass shop is fed up. She says a group of teens have broken in four times in the last 30 days. Maayan Gordon is tired of getting the same wake up call. “I heard a couple notifications on my phone and I looked up and saw that we had been broken into yet again, again by a group of kids,” she says. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The owner of an art and glass shop is fed up. She says a group of teens have broken in four times in the last 30 days. Maayan Gordon is tired of getting the same wake up call. “I heard a couple notifications on my phone and I looked up and saw that we had been broken into yet again, again by a group of kids,” she says. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections

    Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections

    Monday, July 17 2017 1:41 AM EDT2017-07-17 05:41:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police and other emergency responders were at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Division and Sprague and downtown Spokane. It happened just after 9:30pm Sunday evening at the busy downtown intersection.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police and other emergency responders were at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Division and Sprague and downtown Spokane. It happened just after 9:30pm Sunday evening at the busy downtown intersection.

    >>

  • Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89

    Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89

    Sunday, July 16 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-07-17 02:07:00 GMT


    Veteran actor, Martin Landau, died Saturday of unexpected complications during a short stay at UCLA Medical Center, according to his publicist.

    >>


    Veteran actor, Martin Landau, died Saturday of unexpected complications during a short stay at UCLA Medical Center, according to his publicist.

    >>

  • LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-07-17 01:10:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>
    •   