Spokane Public Schools: 8 cases of mumps since December

Kevin Morrison with Spokane Public Schools tells KHQ the school district has had eight confirmed cases of mumps since December 17, and three more suspected cases. This information comes after Mead School District reported seven students with the virus Tuesday.

The school district did not confirm which schools the infected students attended, but said the Spokane Regional Health District did send out a release to parents after the outbreak, similar to the letter sent out to Mead School District parents on Tuesday.

The students infected with the virus are still out of school. Spokane Public Schools says two cases are within the same school, and say they are asking students and staff at that unidentified school to get vaccinated, provide proof that they have been vaccinated.

Spokane Public Schools and the Regional Health District is asking people people to get vaccinated or proof that they have been, but there is no deadline to provide that info. If you've misplaced your immunization records, we've got you covered.

All eight of the Spokane Public Schools students had been previously vaccinated.