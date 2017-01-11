Spokane homeowners terrified their roof will collapse

With all the snow we've gotten throughout the Inland Northwest the past several days, and rain on the way, many homeowners are uneasy. Roof rakes are a good way to help protect your property, but those are flying off the shelves at local stores.

Sharon Wentworth of Chattaroy said she's been sleeping poorly. She said the worrying is keeping her up at night.

"With the weight of the snow, and the rain coming, and if it freezes again, it could end up collapsing on me," she said. "I'm really scared I'm in danger along with my PTSD dogs."

Sharon is a retired veteran and used to holding her own, but this is a battle she fears she has no chance in winning.

"I'm very afraid," she said. "If it collapses, I have no place to live."

Callers reporting similar fears are becoming more and more common at the General Store. Manager Herb Herther said Tuesday alone, he estimates the store got 100 calls about roof rakes. Unfortunately, they had been sold out since Saturday.

"I don't think anyone in town has a roof rake," he said.

The store did get a shipment in late Wednesday, but already nearly half of the already small supply was sold. Area stores always

Experts said it's important to try clear the edges of your roof after a very heavy snowfall. They also advise tending to the specific area near your roof's valleys and near your chimney.