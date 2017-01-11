The cost of sliding through a red light

We’ve all approached a yellow light and had to make the decision to either hit the brakes, or the gas.

But what if you can’t stop? What if the intersection is icy and no matter how much you try not to, you still slide through?

Will you get a ticket?

Spokane police say yes!

“Do I get it [ticket] reduced because it was icy? The answer is no,” said Officer Craig Bulkley. “That becomes a violation of speed too fast for conditions.”

Bulkley works as the Spokane Police Departments Photo Red officer. His job is to review every red light violation at the city’s fifteen intersections with red light cameras.

“We end up with 100 to 125 violations a day,” said Bulkley. “I get to watch those videos and what it does is drives in me the education to get out to the public that we need to get out and work on slowing down.”

Bulkley says slick roads are not an excuse for failing to stop behind the line.

He says you can contest the $136 violation in court, but whether you pay will ultimately be up to a judge.

“If yellow was the new stop then we'd eliminate a lot of the violations and reduce collisions,” said Bulkley. “People’s stopping distance has to increase. So if you would normally come to a stop at quarter of a block before the light, push it to half a block.”

Bulkley also says drivers get hit with late fees because their vehicle is often not registered with the owner’s current address.

If you want to learn more about how to mitigate or contest a ticket, visit violationinfo.com