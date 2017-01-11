The cost of sliding through a red light - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

The cost of sliding through a red light

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

We’ve all approached a yellow light and had to make the decision to either hit the brakes, or the gas.

But what if you can’t stop? What if the intersection is icy and no matter how much you try not to, you still slide through?

Will you get a ticket?

Spokane police say yes!

“Do I get it [ticket] reduced because it was icy? The answer is no,” said Officer Craig Bulkley. “That becomes a violation of speed too fast for conditions.”

Bulkley works as the Spokane Police Departments Photo Red officer. His job is to review every red light violation at the city’s fifteen intersections with red light cameras.

“We end up with 100 to 125 violations a day,” said Bulkley. “I get to watch those videos and what it does is drives in me the education to get out to the public that we need to get out and work on slowing down.”

Bulkley says slick roads are not an excuse for failing to stop behind the line.

He says you can contest the $136 violation in court, but whether you pay will ultimately be up to a judge.

“If yellow was the new stop then we'd eliminate a lot of the violations and reduce collisions,” said Bulkley. “People’s stopping distance has to increase. So if you would normally come to a stop at quarter of a block before the light, push it to half a block.”

Bulkley also says drivers get hit with late fees because their vehicle is often not registered with the owner’s current address.

If you want to learn more about how to mitigate or contest a ticket, visit violationinfo.com

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-07-17 01:10:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

  • Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections

    Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections

    Monday, July 17 2017 1:41 AM EDT2017-07-17 05:41:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police and other emergency responders were at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Division and Sprague and downtown Spokane. It happened just after 9:30pm Sunday evening at the busy downtown intersection.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police and other emergency responders were at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Division and Sprague and downtown Spokane. It happened just after 9:30pm Sunday evening at the busy downtown intersection.

    >>

  • Surveillance video catches criminals breaking in four times with an ax and a truck

    Surveillance video catches criminals breaking in four times with an ax and a truck

    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:09 PM EDT2017-07-17 01:09:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The owner of an art and glass shop is fed up. She says a group of teens have broken in four times in the last 30 days. Maayan Gordon is tired of getting the same wake up call. “I heard a couple notifications on my phone and I looked up and saw that we had been broken into yet again, again by a group of kids,” she says. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The owner of an art and glass shop is fed up. She says a group of teens have broken in four times in the last 30 days. Maayan Gordon is tired of getting the same wake up call. “I heard a couple notifications on my phone and I looked up and saw that we had been broken into yet again, again by a group of kids,” she says. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections

    Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections

    Monday, July 17 2017 1:41 AM EDT2017-07-17 05:41:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police and other emergency responders were at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Division and Sprague and downtown Spokane. It happened just after 9:30pm Sunday evening at the busy downtown intersection.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police and other emergency responders were at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Division and Sprague and downtown Spokane. It happened just after 9:30pm Sunday evening at the busy downtown intersection.

    >>

  • Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89

    Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89

    Sunday, July 16 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-07-17 02:07:00 GMT


    Veteran actor, Martin Landau, died Saturday of unexpected complications during a short stay at UCLA Medical Center, according to his publicist.

    >>


    Veteran actor, Martin Landau, died Saturday of unexpected complications during a short stay at UCLA Medical Center, according to his publicist.

    >>

  • LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-07-17 01:10:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>
    •   