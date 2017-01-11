Severe winter storms stall donations of all blood types, especia - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Severe winter storms stall donations of all blood types, especially O-negative

Inland Northwest Blood Center needs your help
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Recent winter storms across the U.S. have put extra pressure on the nation's blood supply, which is struggling to recover from the low donor turnout during the holidays. 

Heavy rains, high winds, and record snow have impacted the number of people able to venture out and give blood. 

All blood types are in demand, but type O-negative is in most urgently needed. 

O-negative is a universal blood type that can be given to patients of any blood type. 

It is most often used for premature infants and in emergency situations when there is no time to type and cross-match a patient. 

Inland Northwest Blood Center's Senior Director Jennifer Hawkins says platelet donors are also needed. 

Platelets are used in the treatment of patients undergoing chemotherapy. 

Platelet shelf-life is only about five days, while whole blood or red cell donations can last up to 42 days. 

If you're interested in donating, you can make an appointment by calling (800) 423-0151 or going online to www.inbcsaves.org

