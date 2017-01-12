Family of teen shot in the head speaks out

A Spokane teenager continues to fight for his life in the hospital after his family says he was randomly attacked after leaving home early Monday morning.

Wednesday night, on his birthday friends and family held a candlelight vigil for 17-year-old Dakota Runge. Early Monday, the former North Central student was shot while walking to meet his mom not far from his home in east Spokane.

Describing him as a beautiful child with a great smile and contagious laugh, Dakota's family says he has extensive damage to his brain and remains on life support. They say all they can do now is hope and pray.

"Of course we want a miracle," says his aunt Shelley Ethrington. "That's what we'd like to see happen, but of course we have to be realistic too. The damage has been done to our baby. But we don't know what's going to happen."

Police made an arrest on Wednesday of the man they believe is responsible for shooting Dakota. The family says they're relieved that the man that shot Dakota is off the streets, but their focus now is their boy.

The family has set up an online fundraiser to help with medical expenses. If you'd like to donate, you can do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/2m-dakotas-needs