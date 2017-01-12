School Closures and Delays - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Here are the school closures and delays we have so far:

Asotin - Anatone SD / 2 Hrs. Late
Clarkston SD / 2 Hr. Delay
Ephrata School District CLOSED
Lewiston School District 2-Hour Delay
Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools 2-Hour Delay
Moses Lake Christian Academy CLOSED
Moses Lake School District CLOSED
Nespelem School District 2-Hour Delay
Spokane Public Schools Bus Delays: Elementary School 30 Minutes Late, Middle School 1 Hour Late, High School On Time
St. Rose's School CLOSED
Warden School District 2-Hour Delay, No AM Preschool
Soap Lake SD / 2 Hr. Delay

