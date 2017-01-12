Fairchild won't get new KC-46A Tankers

After a hearing on Thursday, it was announced Fairchild Air Force Base will not get the next round of new KC-46A tankers.

Joint Base Maguire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey was announced as the primary base in contention.

“Great news for #NJ! We won the battle & @jointbasemdl will host next gen KC-46 air refuel tankers,” Sen. Bob Menendez wrote in a tweet about an hour ago.

U.S. Patty Murray released the following statement on the decision:

“As I’ve said repeatedly, if the Air Force is truly committed to its plan to buy the full number of tankers, rebalance to Asia, and support operations around the world, Fairchild Air Force Base is the absolute best location (for the new base),” she said in a statement released by her staff. “I’m outraged at the manner in which this process was run and I do not consider this case closed. I will pursue all avenues to ensure the Air Force explains every turn that led us to this decision.”