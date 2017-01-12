Convicted triple murderer Roy Murry given three life sentences without the possibility of parole

Roy Murry, convicted of killing three people in north Spokane County in 2015, was sentenced to three life sentences without the possibility of parole Thursday morning.

Family members of the victims, Lisa and Terry Canfield and John Constable, and even Murry's estranged ex-wife spoke in court on Thursday as Murry sat and listened.

The judge asked Murry if he had anything to say, and Murry replied "No," before the judge handed down his three life sentences without the possibility of parole. Murry showed no reaction during the testimony or the sentencing.

Previous Coverage:

Tuesday, May 26

Fire crews were called out to the blaze in the early morning hours. After extinguishing the flames, they found the tree victims. A fourth person also lived at the home: Amanda Murry. Amanda had moved in after separating from her husband Roy Murry. Amanda works a swing shift at Sacred Heart Medical Center and usually gets home around midnight. That night, however, she was asked to stay longer and didn't get home until around 4 o'clock in the morning.

She arrived home to a scene of utter chaos. Her house was on fire, her mother and stepfather were both dead, and her brother was missing. She told detectives she immediately called her estranged husband, Roy Murry, but he didn't pick up. She called him again around 7 a.m. and he answered his phone. He said he was in Lewiston, where the two had lived together, and where Murry still lived. During an interview with detectives she told them she suspected Roy right away. She said on May 25, she'd spoke with Roy and told him she was officially moving forward with a divorce. She said he was eerily calm when they talked, which was unusual.

She said he never got along with her family and he, "felt like Amanda cared for her family more than him." She said she, "wouldn't be surprised if Roy killed her family. He would see the killing of her family as a loss of her security and love for the most important thing in her life." She said "Roy would think this would cause her to reconsider ending the marriage and leave Roy Murry as the only person she had for comfort and stability."

Adding to detectives' suspicion of Roy Murry was the fact that all the valuables in the home were still there except one. Amanda Murry said Roy gave her a gun several years ago. When she moved out of their Lewiston apartment she took the gun with her. That gun was now missing.

Roy's Story

At the request of Spokane County, Lewiston police went to Roy Murry's apartment to question him about the fire and murders. The afternoon of Tuesday, May 26, Lewiston police spoke with Murry, who said he was in Lewiston the night of the murders. He said between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. he went to Safeway and bought a salad, then went to a smoke shop, then went home and stayed there.

Spokane County detectives made their first contact with Roy Murry on May 27. A Spokane County Sheriff's detective set up an interview with Murry in Pullman, but Murry cancelled. Murry would then schedule and cancel two more meetings before finally making a fourth meeting in Moscow, ID. He told detectives on May 25th he'd gone camping with friends, left his cell phone at home, and didn't get back home until close to sunrise. He said he was with some friends, but told detectives he couldn't say who those friends were because they were in the intelligence community and he didn't want to compromise them. When asked about cuts on his arms he told detectives they were probably due to a bush or possibly a knife.

Murry also said he'd missed a call from Amanda because he was asleep. That contradicted what Murry said earlier, that he'd left his cell phone at home, but detectives didn't push him on it. In that 5th interview he also said he'd been recruited by Russian Secret Police, but rejected their recruitment and said it was possible, he thought, the Russians were involved in this crime. Detectives also found that 18 hours before the crimes were reported, Murry posted 3 songs on Facebook: "Gasolina", "Face Everything and Rise" and "Revolution".

On Thursday night a man was seen on the Colbert property. They tried to find him, but couldn't. Detectives quickly requested a check of Murry's location via his cellphone GPS. Based on the GPS, Murry was in Spokane at the time the person was spotted on the property.

The Arrest

Detectives visited a property just south of the one where the Canfield family lived. They found it was vacant and blocked off with newly cut barbed wire. They also found a shed on the property that would make a good place to hide or store things.

Detectives then requested a fifth interview with Murry. That one happened Saturday at the Public Safety Building in downtown Spokane. At this point detectives still hadn't told Murry they suspected him of the crimes. Murry once again brought up the Secret Russian Police and again asserted they may be behind the murders. Detectives asked how he believed the Russian Police may have committed the murders. Using a map of the area Murry circled the property south of the crime scene. He said this area would be a good place to hide in and store weapons. When asked why they would set fire to the house, Murry said they may do it to destroy evidence, or for intimidation purposes. He also once again pushed his camping story, and also claimed to be drinking which once again contradicted a statement he'd made in an earlier interview in which he said he didn't drink alcohol at all.

Detectives also requested and received a search warrant for Murry's vehicle, a Dodge Caliber. They found a Walther p22 semi-automatic gun, a box of .22 caliber cartridges, and multiple blood stains in the driver's seat and driver's side floor mat. Murry was arrested that day and has remained in the Spokane County Jail ever since.

At his home and in a storage shed detectives found more guns, at least a dozen cell phones, flares, gas, tablet computers, a computer tower, laptops, and thumb drives.