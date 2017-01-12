Spokane Police make arrest in apparent random shootings

Spokane Police say they have arrested the man they believe is responsible for two completely random shootings earlier this week, one of which resulted in a teenager being shot in the head.

The first shooting happened on January 8 near 7th and Thierman Road. The victim told responding deputies he was randomly shot at by a person in a car. The victim said the shooting was completely unprovoked, and he was able to give deputies a good suspect description.

A short time later, Spokane Police responded to another shooting call near Sprague and Perry. A 16-year-old boy was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the back of his head. The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The victim is still in "very critical condition" according to detectives.

There were no witnesses to that shooting, but detectives were able to locate surveillance video of the shooting which showed the suspect's vehicle. Detectives determined there was no confrontation prior to the shooting.

Detectives were able to determine the two shootings were related. Due to the randomness of the shootings, Spokane Police assigned all Major Crimes Detectives to the case and began looking for the suspect's vehicle, a 2006-2009 Kia Rio with Idaho plates.

A detective looking through all Kia Kio's in Idaho's database and found a hit when they located one registered to Brice W. Bailey in Coeur d'Alene. Bailey showed a registered address in Spokane near Monroe and Maxwell. Police went to the home and found the suspect's Kia and the victim from the first shooting was able to positively identify Brice Bailey as the man who shot at him.

Bailey was already wanted on a DOC warrant and was not supposed to be carrying firearms.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and apprehended Bailey on January 11, 2017 without incident.

Detectives found evidence of the crimes during their search and Bailey was booked into the Spokane County Jail on one count of 1st Degree Assault and one count of Attempted 1st Degree Murder. He was also charged with Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth). Police said Baily has 10 prior felony convictions, mostly drug-related.

Detectives believe the two shootings were completely random and say they can't show any prior contact between Bailey and the victims.