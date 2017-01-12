UPDATE: SPD says man wanted for soliciting & exchanging sexual images with minor has been found

UPDATE:

Spokane Police advised Kevin Kiowski was located by patrol officers Friday morning.

Prosecutors issued a felony warrant for Kiowski's arrest, but Spokane Police did not elaborate if Kiowski was arrested by officers when they contacted him, and as of 1:45 p.m. Friday, his name does not appear on the roster of the Spokane County Jail.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

Previous Coverage:

Spokane Police are hoping you can help them find a Mississippi man suspected of soliciting and exchanging sexual images with a minor.

Spokane Police say 24-year-old Kevin Kiowski met a 15-year-old online while living in Mississippi. Police say he sold his car and traveled to Spokane in order to "further the relationship."

Prosecutors have issued a felony warrant for Communicating with a Minor for Immoral Purposes.

Spokane Police believe Kiowski is a threat to the youth of our community and want your help finding him to get him in custody as soon as possible.

Police say Kevin has no ties to Spokane and may try to return to Mississippi.

If you have information on Kevin’s whereabouts, please call Det. Woodyard at 363-8219 or Crime Check at 456-2233