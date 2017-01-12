Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 12th

Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 12thPosted: Updated:
Spokane man becomes unlikely hero after downtown crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.>>
Huckleberry rakes causing controversy in the region
SPOKANE, Wash. - A huckleberry controversy is trending on Facebook Monday after someone spotted a picker using a huckleberry rake, and called them out for damaging the plants. Huckleberry rakes look like buckets with metal or plastic pieces that strip the berries from the bush. But many pickers say they can do damage, and destroy the population of berries.>>
17-year-old Spokane girl pulls gun on home intruder on the run from Spokane County deputies
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A 17-year-old north Spokane County girl protected herself and her home with her gun when a suspected car thief on the run from Spokane County deputies came into her house Monday morning. The incident originally started at around 5:00 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen car in the Wandermere area.>>
'I didn't want him back': Teen talks about tense moments scaring away wanted man
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - 17-year-old Kimber Wood stepped up to a situation that would have paralyzed others. It's an unbelievable story that started as a pursuit with Spokane County Sheriff's deputies. They made a traffic stop in North Spokane County, but they driver they were stopping took off. Deputies spent hours looking for him, and we reported that on the Wake Up Show Monday morning.>>
Major Crimes investigate after two found dead in home explosion in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two people are dead after an explosion and fire at a home near E. Indiana and N. Sipple Rd. in Spokane Valley. Multiple neighbors in the area say they heard the explosion and called 911 when they saw the home on fire around 1:40am Tuesday morning. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a fully involved structure fire. As firefighters were fighting those flames, two bodies were located inside the home.>>
Police find vehicle connected to 3 women found dead in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Law enforcement officials say they have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deaths of three women near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse. Canyon County Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell announced Monday that the white 2007 Ford Focus was found at a remote campground in northwest Wyoming in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.>>
Major Crimes investigate after two found dead in home explosion in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two people are dead after an explosion and fire at a home near E. Indiana and N. Sipple Rd. in Spokane Valley. Multiple neighbors in the area say they heard the explosion and called 911 when they saw the home on fire around 1:40am Tuesday morning. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a fully involved structure fire. As firefighters were fighting those flames, two bodies were located inside the home.>>
Federal judge throws out 'Raging Grannies' lawsuit seeking to stop oil trains
SPOKANE, Wash. - The "Raging Grannies" have lost their case in federal court in Spokane. That's the nickname of a group of people who filed a lawsuit seeking to stop coal and oil trains from moving through Spokane. A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit Monday. The Spokesman-Review says U.S. District Court Judge Tom Rice found a laundry list of reasons to dismiss the suit that challenged the primacy of the Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act of 1995.>>
Man survives after falling into abandoned well in Sagle
SAGLE, Idaho - A man is recovering after being rescued from an abandoned well in northwest Idaho. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports that the man was walking with a friend through private land in Sagle before he accidentally fell into a water well Sunday. Officials estimate that the surface of the water was about 12 feet below ground level.>>
Michael Vick: Kaepernick needs a haircut for job search
LOS ANGELES - Michael Vick has some advice for Colin Kaepernick if he wants another shot in the NFL: Get a haircut. During an appearance Monday on Fox Sports 1's "Speak for Yourself," Vick said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback needs to lose his Afro or cornrows for a "clean-cut" style in order to get a job.>>
Spokane Police Department needs additional officers to keep up with crime rate
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane’s finest, despite their best efforts, aren’t always able to cover all the bases. As the incident with the ax-wielding vandal on July 12th showed, Spokane Police often have their hands full.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 17th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 17th.>>
Spokane man becomes unlikely hero after downtown crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.>>
Patrol: 1 dead in possible 'car-surfing' accident on I-405
KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol says one person is dead after falling from a vehicle on Interstate 405 in a possible "car-surfing" accident. Trooper Rick Johnson says authorities received a call at 3:40 a.m. Monday about a BMW driving erratically in Kirkland. The caller reported that someone appeared to be standing up through the vehicle's sun roof, and that when the car hit a guardrail, the person fell out.>>
'I didn't want him back': Teen talks about tense moments scaring away wanted man
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - 17-year-old Kimber Wood stepped up to a situation that would have paralyzed others. It's an unbelievable story that started as a pursuit with Spokane County Sheriff's deputies. They made a traffic stop in North Spokane County, but they driver they were stopping took off. Deputies spent hours looking for him, and we reported that on the Wake Up Show Monday morning.>>
Huckleberry rakes causing controversy in the region
SPOKANE, Wash. - A huckleberry controversy is trending on Facebook Monday after someone spotted a picker using a huckleberry rake, and called them out for damaging the plants. Huckleberry rakes look like buckets with metal or plastic pieces that strip the berries from the bush. But many pickers say they can do damage, and destroy the population of berries.>>
