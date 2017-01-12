Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 12th

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Police say a man bun helped people in one Pittsburgh neighborhood identify the man who was vandalizing their cars.

WTAE-TV reports that 22-year-old Isaac Gettleman is facing 36 counts of criminal mischief.

Police say various surveillance cameras captured images of a man wearing his hair in a bun while kicking the sides of cars and jumping on their side-view mirrors on the city's South Side.

Gettleman lives in the same neighborhood, which led fellow resident Erin Catalina to wonder, "What motivates someone to do that, I have no idea." She was referring to the vandalism, not Gettleman's hair style.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Gettleman. The Associated Press couldn't immediately find a listed phone number for him.

He faces a preliminary hearing Jan. 18.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

VIENNA (AP) -- Wanted, part-time: A hermit. Experience not necessary.

Municipal and Roman Catholic church officials in the Austrian town of Saalfelden are looking for someone to live in a nearby hermitage built into steep cliffs characteristic of the Salzburg region.

But a second job is advisable. The parish website says the position is unpaid. And because it's unheated and without running water, the hermitage is inhabitable only between April and November.

State broadcaster ORF on Thursday cited cleric Alois Moser as saying the search is on for "a person at peace with himself." Moser says the successful candidate also should have a Christian outlook and be ready to greet visiting pilgrims.

The more than 350-year-old building has been uninhabited since a Benedictine monk left in the fall.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Once Samuel L. Jackson appeared in the Mideast hotspot of Dubai, it really was only a matter of time before the snake on a plane would turn up too.

Dubai-based airline Emirates said on Monday that one of its flights from Muscat, Oman, to Dubai was cancelled the previous day after a snake was spotted slithering in the cargo hold. Passengers hadn't yet boarded the Boeing 777.

The carrier says the serpent was eventually captured and the plane is back in service.

Jackson, who starred in the 2006 thriller "Snakes on a Plane," was in Dubai last month to accept a lifetime achievement award at the Dubai International Film Festival.

In November, a snake slithered out from behind an overhead luggage compartment on an Aeromexico flight over Mexico.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (AP) -- A woman's penchant for recycling and a crumpled note in her trash have helped police identify a suspect in a Vermont bank robbery.

Gail Dougherty, of Woodstock, found the note inside a paper coffee cup Jan. 4 and planned to put the cup in her recycling bin. The note said, "THIS IS A ROBBERY GIVE ME THE MONEY QUIETLY AND NO ONE WILL GET HURT." A robbery happened at the local bank earlier that day.

The Valley News reports DNA samples from Dougherty's home matched that of 28-year-old Adam Kniffin, who was dating the family's housekeeper.

An arrest warrant was issued on charges of assault, robbery and larceny. Kniffin is now in a New Hampshire jail on a parole violation. A phone number couldn't be found for him.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CINCINNATI (AP) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say officers in Cincinnati intercepted more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine that was concealed inside a statue of a snail.

Authorities say the package, which came from Mexico and was labeled "Mexican stone crafts," contained a decorative snail statue that exhibited "interior anomalies" during an X-ray inspection on Dec. 30.

Customs officers drilled a hole into the statue and found 53 pounds of a white crystalline powder that tested positive for meth.

Richard Gillespie, CBP's Cincinnati Port Director, says the agency's officers excel at preventing dangerous packages from reaching innocent citizens.

The snail's intended destination was Lawrenceville, Georgia.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ELOY, Ariz. (AP) - A naked woman stole a sheriff's department pickup truck Thursday and led law enforcement officers on an estimated 70-mile high-speed chase on two Arizona highways before she was taken into custody, authorities said.

The unidentified woman was disrobed, disoriented and claimed she had been sexually assaulted when a Maricopa County sheriff's deputy responded to a 9 a.m. call about a naked woman at a gas station in Gila Bend along Interstate 8, authorities said.

The deputy put the pickup truck in park with the engine running as he tried to find the woman clothes in the gas station, authorities said. The woman then got into the vehicle and drove off.

The deputy jumped on the truck's running board before being knocked off. He was treated at a hospital for injuries on his right side and released, sheriff's Chief Deputy Ben Henry said.

The woman drove the stolen truck above 100 mph at times as she got onto Interstate 10 headed to Tucson, he said.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers and law enforcement authorities from Pinal County and Eloy put spike strips on the road that shredded at least one of the vehicle's tires. The chase ended near Eloy when the woman sideswiped a car on the freeway and struck a median.

The woman got out of the vehicle and wouldn't comply with orders, Henry said. Fearing that she might step into the roadway, authorities shot the woman in the legs with bean bags to subdue her before she was taken to a hospital for examination and evaluation.

Sheriff's investigators planned to talk to the woman about the sexual assault allegation, but Henry said she faces numerous charges in the vehicle theft incident.

The deputy had his body camera on when the incident began, and authorities have watched the gas station's surveillance video.

"He was just trying to get her clothed. You can see the concern," Henry said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say two New York City men called 911 to report a false robbery in a bid to end a traffic stop in New Jersey.

Burlington Township police say an officer stopped the car late Tuesday morning because it was being driven on a flat tire. The driver was Justin Garcia and his passenger was Shaquille Wilson, both 23-year-old residents of the Bronx.

As the officer checked the car's registration, Burlington County officials received a 911 call reporting a robbery in a nearby area. Other officers responded there but found nothing.

Authorities say further investigation determined the call came from Garcia's cell phone.

Both men were charged with filing a fictitious police report and creating a false public alarm.

It wasn't known Wednesday if either man has retained an attorney.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) - Police in Connecticut have arrested a man they say called them to report that he drove drunk and crashed into a snowbank.

Stonington police say 28-year-old Norman Boiselle contacted them Sunday night to notify them that he had finished driving home after crashing his car into s snowbank along state Route 201.

Police say the Old Mystic man told dispatchers that he had been driving drunk and wanted to turn himself in.

Responding officers say Boiselle appeared intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests.

He faces charges including driving under the influence. He is free on $600 bond pending a Jan. 20 court appearance.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) - The owner of a Cape Cod ice cream parlor authorities say gave money and alcohol to his teenage employees as rewards for vandalizing a competitor has pleaded guilty.

The Cape Cod Times reports that David Ariagno, owner of Lazy Sundaes Ice Cream in Bourne, was sentenced this week in Falmouth District Court to two years of probation and ordered to pay nearly $5,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to malicious destruction of property.

Police started investigating in 2014 after windows at the nearby Somerset Creamery were broken by rocks several times.

Police traced the vandalism to three teens, who said their boss' interest in disrupting a rival was driving their behavior. The teens were charged with malicious destruction of property.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A 28-year-old man is facing charges after police say he used his 7-year-old daughter as a barrier while shoplifting in Albuquerque.

KOB-TV in Albuquerque reports that Eduardo Orellana was arrested Saturday after authorities say he tried to steal a drill at a Home Depot.

When confronted by a store employee, police say Orellana threw his daughter in front of the worker as he tried to escape.

He is charged shoplifting over $250 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

It was not known if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.