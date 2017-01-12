First North Idaho flu death of the season

Panhandle Health District in North Idaho says an adult woman from Kootenai County has died from complications of an influenza infection.

This marks the eighth flu-related death in Idaho for the 2016-2017 flu season.

"This tragedy emphasizes that the flu is a serious illness and shouldn't be taken lightly," says PHS Staff Epidemiologist Jeff Lee. "Since the New Year, we have seen a significant spike in confirmed influenza cases, so we are urging people to get vaccinated to risk the spread of flu to their family, friends, and community."

The flu vaccine is recommended for anyone 6 months or older to reduce the chances of getting the flu.

PHD says the vaccine is especially important for high-risk populations such as infants, pregnant women, and older adults.

Vaccinations are currently available at PHD, physician offices, pharmacies and many grocery stores.