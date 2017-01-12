Suspect arrested in Soap Lake drive by shooting - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Suspect arrested in Soap Lake drive by shooting

Posted: Updated:
Suspect arrested in drive by shooting. Suspect arrested in drive by shooting.
SOAP LAKE, Wash. -

Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking homeowners in the area of Lindon Road in Soap Lake to stay indoors.

Deputies say they have arrested a suspect in a drive by shooting. 

They were able to locate the suspect with help from footage on high definition security cameras in the Lakeview community. 

The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as more information comes available. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 17-year-old Spokane girl pulls gun on home intruder on the run from Spokane County deputies

    17-year-old Spokane girl pulls gun on home intruder on the run from Spokane County deputies

    Monday, July 17 2017 5:02 PM EDT2017-07-17 21:02:13 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A 17-year-old north Spokane County girl protected herself and her home with her gun when a suspected car thief on the run from Spokane County deputies came into her house Monday morning.  The incident originally started at around 5:00 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen car in the Wandermere area. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A 17-year-old north Spokane County girl protected herself and her home with her gun when a suspected car thief on the run from Spokane County deputies came into her house Monday morning.  The incident originally started at around 5:00 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen car in the Wandermere area. 

    >>

  • Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections

    Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections

    Monday, July 17 2017 9:03 AM EDT2017-07-17 13:03:37 GMT

    KHQ.COM - The Spokane Police Department is investigating a serious crash that occurred yesterday evening at the intersection of Sprague/Division. The intersection was closed for just over 6 hours as investigators processed the scene. Anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t spoken to police yet is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - The Spokane Police Department is investigating a serious crash that occurred yesterday evening at the intersection of Sprague/Division. The intersection was closed for just over 6 hours as investigators processed the scene. Anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t spoken to police yet is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

    >>

  • GETTING RESULTS: Spokane Police bust three teenage burglary suspects

    GETTING RESULTS: Spokane Police bust three teenage burglary suspects

    Monday, July 17 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-18 00:40:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested three teenagers believed to be connected to a series of burglaries on Spokane's north side, including the ones we highlighted on Sunday at Monkey Boy Art. Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of of teens breaking windows at Cozza optical. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested three teenagers believed to be connected to a series of burglaries on Spokane's north side, including the ones we highlighted on Sunday at Monkey Boy Art. Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of of teens breaking windows at Cozza optical. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Police Department needs additional officers to keep up with crime rate

    Spokane Police Department needs additional officers to keep up with crime rate

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 2:22 AM EDT2017-07-18 06:22:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane’s finest, despite their best efforts, aren’t always able to cover all the bases. As the incident with the ax-wielding vandal on July 12th showed, Spokane Police often have their hands full.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane’s finest, despite their best efforts, aren’t always able to cover all the bases. As the incident with the ax-wielding vandal on July 12th showed, Spokane Police often have their hands full.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 17th

    Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 17th

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 2:22 AM EDT2017-07-18 06:22:07 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 17th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 17th.

    >>

  • Spokane man becomes unlikely hero after downtown crash

    Spokane man becomes unlikely hero after downtown crash

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 1:27 AM EDT2017-07-18 05:27:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.

    >>
    •   