Fairchild's impact locally is felt far beyond the base

After a hearing on Thursday, it was announced Fairchild Air Force Base will not get the next round of new KC-46A tankers.

Joint Base Maguire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey was announced as the primary base in contention.

"If the base ends up not getting any new tankers at all, the base could shrink and that could affect business," said Daemon Vergo, Manager at Rosa's Pizza in Airway Heights.

Business at Rosa's Pizza thrives on its military customers. In fact, it's decorated head to toe with signs of appreciation for the troops. "We love our troops. They love our pizza. We deliver there (the base) all the time. They're the military. They are working for our country. We try to do our best for them," said Vergo.

Vergo says about forty percent of their business revenue comes from the air force base. He says without them, "We'd probably have to cut back hours if we didn't have the troops."

The announcement is not what he thought it would be. "It is slightly disappointing. There's always the questions, there's always the what if's," said Vergo.

Even though it seems all but a done deal, it's not over yet. There are 12 months until a final decision is made.

Right now, top military experts are in Spokane for a special hearing to estimate the costs and benefits of putting the new KC-46A tankers in Fairchild. The meeting is open to the public and is located at the Lincoln Center. It will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.