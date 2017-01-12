Man attempts to rob Spokane Jo-Ann Fabrics

Spokane Police are investigating an attempted robbery of the Jo-Ann Fabrics located on E. 29th Ave.

The suspect entered the store Thursday afternoon and presented a note to the cashier, demanding money.

Moments later, the suspect grabbed the note back and ran from the store.

Officers arrived moments later, but were unable to find the suspect.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5'6 tall with an average build.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark puffy jacket, blue jeans, an orange backpack, and a light colored scarf to cover his face.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.