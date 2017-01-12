Schools to begin excluding students who can't prove vaccination as more mumps cases confirmed

UPDATE: There are now 36 confirmed cases of mumps in Spokane County, as of Friday.

Beginning Tuesday, three local school districts (Mead, Spokane Public Schools, and East Valley) will begin excluding students at certain schools who cannot prove they've been vaccinated for mumps.

Staff at those schools will have until January 27 to provide their vaccination forms, or proof of recent vaccination.

Previous Coverage:

Spokane County is currently experiencing an outbreak of mumps.

The current number of confirmed cases is 31, but according to health officials- more cases are expected.

On Tuesday the Health District confirmed seven cases in the Mead School District.

On Wednesday, Kevin Morrison with Spokane Public Schools told KHQ that their district had eight confirmed cases.

Both districts sent out releases to parents regarding the outbreaks.

The Regional Health District is asking people to get vaccinated and to provide proof to students’ schools that they have been vaccinated.

The Health District says the risk to the general public is low because most people have immunity to mumps through the vaccination.

With the large number of cases confirmed in Spokane County, officials are advising individuals to check their children’s’ and their own vaccination status to verify they are up to date with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

For more information on symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and more you can visit the Spokane Regional Health District website by clicking here.