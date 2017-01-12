Inside look at Spokane’s snow concern call center - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Inside look at Spokane’s snow concern call center

by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

It's all hands on deck at Spokane’s snow concern call center Thursday.

All eight stations are filled as the phones ring off the hook.

“It’s been entertaining,” said Customer Service Supervisor, Charity Reed. “Extremely busy.”

How busy? Reed says since Monday morning the call center has taken more than 2,500 calls. She says the snow-related calls have increased by 200 percent.

“Most of our callers have been great,” said Reed. “They know we do live in Spokane and we do get snow.”

Reed says the most common complaints have to do with snow berms blocking driveways and sidewalks, and people wondering when will the city will plow their street?

Of course not everyone is always nice.

“We are actual people on the other line picking up the phone,” said Reed.

Reed says if you don’t know when your street is going to get plowed, check out this map.

The green indicates which streets have been plowed. The blue shows where plows are currently working. And the red means the street is scheduled, but not plowed yet.

You can also enter your address and the map will indicate when the city is planning to plow your street.

If you have questions or concerns you can reach the city’s snow concern call center at 509-755-CITY (2489).

