CDA preps for potential flooding

Warmer temperatures during next week could cause localized flooding in the Coeur d'Alene area, and city crews are preparing.

Localized flooding can occur as a result of slush and ice covering drains, plugging them.

To get ahead of the issue, crews are already working to clear catch basins at various intersections.

The city encourages more rural residents to begin clearing any drains near their properties as well.

With water over the roadways, the city encourages you to:

Slow down when driving, even small amounts of water can cause hydroplaning

Not drive over flooded areas if possible. When in doubt, turn around!

Be aware that rapid thawing can cause potholes in roads

Use caution and drive for conditions

Anyone who notices localized flooding is asked to call the Streets and Engineering Department to report it at: (208) 769-2234 or (208) 415-0400.