Roofer caught stealing from WSP trooper

Police say a man is facing theft charges after he tried to pull a fast one on a couple whose home he was working on.

In December, Troy and Miriam Corkins were having new flooring put in their north Spokane home after a leaky roof damaged their old floors.

Instead of staying in a hotel, the couple decided to take a trip to Mexico to escape the cold weather.

Returning from the trip, Troy received a text message stating someone had used the couple’s two credit cards, racking up $3,500 in charges at several Spokane Walmart stores.

Looking at surveillance video at the stores, investigators were able to identify Ryan Andrews as the man using the credit cards.

Andrews was taken into custody for theft and identity theft charges.

Troy is a state trooper with Washington State Patrol.

Troy says his he is happy Andrews was arrested, but he is disappointed that he wasn’t the one to do it.