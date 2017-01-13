Nutella pushes back against cancer scare concerns - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Nutella pushes back against cancer scare concerns

KHQ.COM - You may have seen headlines saying Nutella is causing cancer but according to Ferrero, the Italian confectionery company that makes Nutella, those claims have no validity.

A recent report from the European Food Safety Authority found that palm oil, a main ingredient in the hazelnut chocolate spread, can be a health concern when it is processed above 392 degrees Fahrenheit.

The agency’s report, released in May, caused many in the European food community and abroad to boycott the ingredient.

Ferrero has responded though saying they don't process their palm oil at that high of heat. They also insist that palm oil is safe and that Nutella wouldn't taste the same without it.

It's also worth noting that the safety report that raised concerns about the ingredient didn't mention Nutella as a food that was cause for concern.

