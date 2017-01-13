Spokane Valley fitness studio offers workout moms can actually m - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Valley fitness studio offers workout moms can actually make time for

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Pure Barre in Spokane Valley is offering a workout class for moms and their babies for the first time ever. Because the class is low impact, moms are actually encouraged to wear their babies as an accessory, keeping baby happy, and giving mom a harder workout.
For more info: http://purebarre.com/wa-spokane/

