Spokane-area school weigh in on seat belts on buses

A recent study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows proof that seat belts can save lives, even on school buses. The decision to require seat belts is left to each state. We asked our local school districts if they have any plans to demand seat belts. Here is what they had to say:

Spokane Public Schools

Kevin Morrison

“Durham is our provider so it would be partly a decision of theirs and the contract would have to be adjusted for such expenses. It would be left up to the transportation department. Buses are inspected by WSDOT on a regular basis. SPS is mostly an urban district so the buses are rarely going above 30mph. Adding seat belts would increase time for bus routes - it would effectively double. There hasn’t been a big push from the state and a decision like that would have to come from a state mandate. At the moment it is not on the radar.”

West Valley

Tim Morgan, Transportation Director

“Right now our plan is to continue to follow state law and regulation. The National Transportation Department is now recommending it, but the state has not adopted the law around that. It is on our radar.”

Central Valley

Marla Nunberg

“We follow state policies and procedures. At this point is not in the state plans so it is not in ours.”

East Valley

Kelly Shea

“It currently isn’t in the plans it has been a conversation piece because recently the National Transportation Department has come out with research that said seatbelts on buses may have a positive impact. We have seat belts on certain buses for students with special needs.

Mead

Brian Liberg, Transportation Director

“We are looking at it and are watching how the state helps with funding. We are considering as we look at we look at new buses.”