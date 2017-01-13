What would you do? Flight 666 to HEL on Friday the 13th - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

What would you do? Flight 666 to HEL on Friday the 13th

Posted: Updated:
by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
"I'm not superstitious, but I am a little stitious." - Michael Scott. 

Friday the 13th automatically comes with a black cloud floating above it. You have black cats crossing your path, a suddenly unexplainable amount of ladders to walk under, and of course, psychos in hockey masks trying to murder you with a machete during your first year as a camp counselor. It's a lot to deal with. 

Ok, I've literally never dealt with any of those things... on a Friday the 13th. I'd probably notice them and let out a Keanu Reeves-esque "Whoa" if they did happen (perhaps a little more of an urgent scream if Jason Voorhees was suddenly staring me down, but you get the point). If things come to you, you can't do much to avoid them. But when you voluntarily book a flight numbered 666 on Friday the 13th, flying to HEL (Helsinki), you're asking for trouble,in my opinion. 

But a lot of people did. 

Finnair flight #666 left Copenhagen on Friday the 13th bound for Helsinki. To add to the superstitious drama, the aircraft flying to HEL was 13 years old. Again, I'm not crazy about these superstitions, but why tempt them? 

In the end, all was fine. The place landed safely (early even!) in HEL after about an hour and a half in the air. What a thrill! 

Would you get on the flight? Let us know on our Facebook page!

    •   