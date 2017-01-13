Head of DC National Guard to step down during inauguration

The head of the District of Columbia National Guard has been ordered to step down immediately after President-elect Donald Trump takes office.



A guard spokesman, Maj. Byron Coward, said Friday that Maj. Gen. Errol Schwartz will be stepping down at 12:01 p.m. on Jan. 20, just after Trump is sworn in.



Unlike the commanders of state-level National Guard units, the head of the District's National Guard serves at the pleasure of the president. At the time Schwartz departs, he will be in the midst of commanding thousands of Guard troops from the District and around the country who are providing support for the inauguration.



Schwartz told The Washington Post in an interview "the timing is very unusual" but that he's following orders.

