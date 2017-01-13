Steelers-Chiefs moved to primetime on KHQ because of ice storm - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Steelers-Chiefs moved to primetime on KHQ because of ice storm

Posted: Updated:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -

The AFC divisional playoff game Sunday between the Steelers and Chiefs has been moved from an early afternoon kickoff to primetime because of an ice storm due to hit the Kansas City area this weekend.
    
The game was originally scheduled to kickoff at 10:05 a.m. PST. It will now start at 5:20 p.m. PST to give road crews and public safety officials more time to treat roads and parking lots.
    
The forecast calls for ice to move into the area Friday, and persistent cold temperatures throughout Saturday and Sunday. Additional precipitation is expected Sunday, though mostly in the form of rain.
    
The time change means the Packers-Cowboys game scheduled to kickoff at 3:40 p.m. Central time on Fox on Sunday will lead into the Steelers-Chiefs game, which will air on NBC.
    

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

