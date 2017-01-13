Too much snow raises flooding concerns - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Too much snow raises flooding concerns

Posted: Updated:
by Morgan Marum, KHQ Local News Reporter
The city of Coeur D'Alene is busy prepping for possible flooding! They are clearing the snow out of the way for drains. The city of Coeur D'Alene is busy prepping for possible flooding! They are clearing the snow out of the way for drains.
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Most homeowners know the damage flooding can cause to a house and have plans in place to prevent it. But what happens when too much snow causes unanticipated snow melt? The chance for flooding increases and the threats to your home could continue to snowball.

A study from North Dakota State University shows that each cubic foot of snow contains two to three gallons of water. That is a lot of water with the amount of snow Spokane has received so far this year.

Large amounts of snow surrounding a home have the potential of causing flooding if left untouched.

How do you prevent this from happening? We got some answers:

1.) Make sure to clear the area around your foundation

  • While you’re out clearing your driveway, also clear the area directly surrounding your home. Experts suggest about 5 feet to be safe.

2.) Fix any cracks in the walls

  • Large cracks in the foundation of a wall are ideal pathways for water. Look into methods for sealing unwanted cracks.

3.) Make sure to mop up any and all amounts of moisture accumulation

  • If you choose not to, the walls will remain wet and can begin to collapse overtime.

4.) Remove snow from around yard to minimize soft soil

  • Moving snow to well-drained areas will lower likelihood of flooding.

5.) Clear gutters and drains

  • Keeping gutters and drains clear is key. If any leaves and debris are left over it can block drainage system, causing water to accumulate.

If water is already inside your home:

Even concrete walls are porous and invite water in. If you find that you have excess flooding call a waterproofing company.

The City of Coeur d'Alene is encouraging community feedback to ensure awareness of any potential flooding issues as well. Anyone who notices localized flooding should call the Streets & Engineering Department at (208) 769-2234 or (208) 415-0400. In Spokane, the streets department can be reached at 509 - 625 - 7733 

