PHOTOS: Do you know this man who fled from deputies and possibly stole a woman's car?

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying a man who fled the scene of a stolen vehicle stop, and then possibly stole another car during his escape.

Early Thursday morning, deputies investigating a separate incident at a Walgreens on N. Division found a car that was listed as stolen. When pulling into the parking lot, the deputies noticed a man standing outside the door of the car talking to another man in the driver's seat. The deputies saw the two men then head into the store while they checked the plate on the car. The car came back as stolen.

Deputies contacted the men as the were leaving the store and told them to sit down. Shortly after sitting down, one of the men jumped up and took off on foot. A deputy ordered the second man, identified as 35-year-old Bradley W. Shrader, to his stomach. Shrader refused and a struggle ensued, but eventually the deputy was able to get control of Shrader and place him in handcuffs, with the assistance of his partner who returned after hearing yells for help.

Deputies found a small bag containing meth that the second suspect threw on the ground while fleeing the scene. A K9 search was conducted, but the second suspect was not found.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the fleeing suspect stole a car from a woman about an hour after fleeing the scene. The victim told officers she was sleeping in her car in the Walmart parking lot when a man knocked on her window. The man told her he needed to get to a hospital and needed a ride downtown. He also told her he was running from the cops because of an incident at Walgreens.

The woman says she let him into the car and drove to the 76 gas station where she told him he needed to get out. She says the man motioned to his waistband several times, leading her to believe he was armed with a gun. She says he then shoved her out of the door and drove off with her car.

If you can help identify the male in these photos or have any information regarding either of these incidents, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference Sheriff’s Office case number 2017-10003875 or Spokane Police Department case number 2017-20006682.

