Help Zags coach in the fight against cancer

Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few is no stranger to winning.

He’s got the trophies, the nets, and the 17 straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

But to win the Infinity Coaches Challenge and raise $100 thousand for cancer research, he’ll need more than a stacked roster and a 482 career win hoops resume He’ll need your votes.

“It's kind of a fun way for fans to show their support for the school and program and coach of their choice,” Few said during the Mark Few Show.

Coach Few has pledged to give the money to the Community Cancer Fund in Spokane if he beats the 48 other coaches competing.

“We're battling,” said Few. “I have a couple buddies; Mark Turgeon from Maryland has done really well.”

Few is currently ranked 20th in the tournament. He’s likely to advance to the next round, but he’s got a Sweet Sixteen-like mountain to climb and needs more than a few votes if he wants to win.

“It gets kind of competitive in that regard,” said Few. “So it's something you need to do. Go vote everyday.”

Few is the only coach in the Inland Northwest participating in this year’s Coaches Challenge. For the past two years, he’s advanced to the second round, totaling $15,000 in donations to local cancer patients via his charity of choice, Community Cancer Fund.

You can vote at www.VoteCoachFew.com