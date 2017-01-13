Help Zags coach in the fight against cancer - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Help Zags coach in the fight against cancer

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few is no stranger to winning.

He’s got the trophies, the nets, and the 17 straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

But to win the Infinity Coaches Challenge and raise $100 thousand for cancer research, he’ll need more than a stacked roster and a 482 career win hoops resume He’ll need your votes.

“It's kind of a fun way for fans to show their support for the school and program and coach of their choice,” Few said during the Mark Few Show.

Coach Few has pledged to give the money to the Community Cancer Fund in Spokane if he beats the 48 other coaches competing.

“We're battling,” said Few. “I have a couple buddies; Mark Turgeon from Maryland has done really well.”

Few is currently ranked 20th in the tournament. He’s likely to advance to the next round, but he’s got a Sweet Sixteen-like mountain to climb and needs more than a few votes if he wants to win.

“It gets kind of competitive in that regard,” said Few. “So it's something you need to do. Go vote everyday.”

Few is the only coach in the Inland Northwest participating in this year’s Coaches Challenge. For the past two years, he’s advanced to the second round, totaling $15,000 in donations to local cancer patients via his charity of choice, Community Cancer Fund.

You can vote at www.VoteCoachFew.com

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:02:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

  • The top 10 most stolen cars in Washington for 2016

    The top 10 most stolen cars in Washington for 2016

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 12:58 AM EDT2017-07-19 04:58:19 GMT

    KHQ.com - The National Insurance Crime Bureau released its annual "Hot Wheels" report this week, which identifies the ten most stolen vehicles in the United States, and state by state. The report examines vehicle theft data submitted by law enforcement to the National Crime Information Center and determines the vehicle make, model and model year most reported stolen in 2016.

    >>

    KHQ.com - The National Insurance Crime Bureau released its annual "Hot Wheels" report this week, which identifies the ten most stolen vehicles in the United States, and state by state. The report examines vehicle theft data submitted by law enforcement to the National Crime Information Center and determines the vehicle make, model and model year most reported stolen in 2016.

    >>

  • Homeless camp near Kendall Yards upsets neighbors

    Homeless camp near Kendall Yards upsets neighbors

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:33:37 GMT

    Following up on a Facebook message we received brought us to the banks of the Spokane River, where a makeshift homeless camp is causing quite a stir. From the south bank of the river, Kendall Yards is quite a site. The multi-million-dollar properties are part of a downtown revitalization project, but don't look down. A picture sent to KHQ's Facebook page Tuesday shows a makeshift homeless shelter about 100 feet down from the top.

    >>

    Following up on a Facebook message we received brought us to the banks of the Spokane River, where a makeshift homeless camp is causing quite a stir. From the south bank of the river, Kendall Yards is quite a site. The multi-million-dollar properties are part of a downtown revitalization project, but don't look down. A picture sent to KHQ's Facebook page Tuesday shows a makeshift homeless shelter about 100 feet down from the top.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Otis Orchards couple gets two cars stolen at once

    Otis Orchards couple gets two cars stolen at once

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 2:15 AM EDT2017-07-19 06:15:19 GMT

    We often cover stolen car stories, but this one was unique. A couple living in Otis Orchards had not one but two cars stolen from right out of their garage at the same time.  "It was just mind boggling that both vehicles are gone," said Tom Champion.

    >>

    We often cover stolen car stories, but this one was unique. A couple living in Otis Orchards had not one but two cars stolen from right out of their garage at the same time.  "It was just mind boggling that both vehicles are gone," said Tom Champion.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 18th

    Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 18th

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-07-18 21:37:33 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 18th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 18th.

    >>

  • One person injured in Spokane house fire near Post and Nora

    One person injured in Spokane house fire near Post and Nora

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 1:48 AM EDT2017-07-19 05:48:20 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Firefighters are expected to be on the scene of a house fire in the 1700 block of N. Post for the next few hours Tuesday night while they investigate and mop up a house fire there. Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said a man jumped from a second story window to escape the flames just as firefighters arrived. He was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in stable condition.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Firefighters are expected to be on the scene of a house fire in the 1700 block of N. Post for the next few hours Tuesday night while they investigate and mop up a house fire there. Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said a man jumped from a second story window to escape the flames just as firefighters arrived. He was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in stable condition.

    >>
    •   