Double Whammy: Businesses and customers feeling the cost of minimum wage increase

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Dick's Hamburgers is known for its burgers. But if you show up for a Whammy these days, you'll see a notice telling customers that they're increasing prices because of the new minimum wage law that went into effect at the beginning of this month.

Initiative 1433 was voted into law in November raising the minimum wage from $9.47 per hour in 2016 to $11.00 this year. This is just the first implementation of Initiative 1433 which will gradually increase the state of Washington minimum wage over the next three years. In 2018 it will be $11.50, $12.00 in 2019 and by January 1, 2020 the minimum wage will be $13.50. 

Jamie McBride, a manager at Dick's Hamburgers in Spokane, told KHQ how one customer reacted to the price increase, "He wanted a quart-of-tarter, and it went from $5.50 to $6.10, I think. So a sixty cent increase. He was upset."

Prices at the iconic Spokane drive-in have gone up eight percent since this time last month. Store managers are hoping that this won't be a double whammy for them. "The minimum wage is definitely going to affect this business. Hopefully not as severely as it could." McBride told KHQ.

Customers seem to understand why a mom-and-pop business like Dick's is increasing its prices, but it won't stop some customers from grabbing a bag of burgers.

"I did notice the price increase. It the first time that we've been here since the price increase we always order the exact same thing, so I know what it costs, so it ended up costing us a dollar more. Well worth it. It won't stop us." another customer added that "It doesn't matter what the price is we'll still continue to come." 

