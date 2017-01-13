Belts going in Coeur d'Alene School District buses

The Coeur d'Alene school board voted unanimously this week to belt their buses. You will start to see them in the 2017-2018 school year.

They'll have six retrofitted buses with seat belts and brand new buses that will come with the belts in place. They'll phase them in. "I imagine in the next 10 years that most of the buses in the fleet will have seat belts," said Tom Hearn, Trustee of CdA School District.

Hearn says the buses drive fairly slow around town but it's the rural areas to watch out for. "The more dangerous routes are when kids are on the rural routes or out on the highway," said Hearn.

The buses can be pretty pricey. Retrofitted buses can be in the thousands. "Expensive but to me it's money well spent," said Hearn.

There's no federal mandate that requires children to wear seat belts on school buses. Only six states have laws requiring school buses to be equipped with seat belts for passengers.