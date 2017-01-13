VIDEO: Bellevue T-Mobile campus lit up ahead of Seahawks game

The Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round of the playoffs Saturday, and everyone's getting in the spirit ahead of the big game.

T-Mobile sent us this video of their campus in Bellevue lit up in blue and green to celebrate the Seahawks. Seeing the buildings lit up from above, it's hard not to feel Hawks pride.

Justin Paulsen with T-Mobile says their campus will remain lit up every night as long as the Hawks are in the playoffs.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. on Saturday. What are your predictions for the game?