Scientists: Possible new evidence in D.B. Cooper case - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Scientists: Possible new evidence in D.B. Cooper case

SEATTLE -

Amateur scientists chosen by the Seattle FBI to search for clues in the mystery of the skyjacker known as D.B. Cooper may have found new evidence.
    
KING-TV reports a team has been analyzing particles taken from a clip-on tie left by Cooper after he hijacked a passenger jet in 1971 and then vanished out the back wearing a parachute and pack with $200,000.
    
An electron microscope located over 100,000 particles including Cerium, Strontium Sulfide and pure titanium. Lead researcher Tom Kaye says the elements could have been found in the manufacturing of Boeing's high-tech Super Sonic Transport plane.
    
Kaye wonders if Cooper could have been a Boeing employee or a contractor who wore a tie to work and said the public's help is needed to discern whether that's possible.
    
The FBI closed the case last year.
    
    •   