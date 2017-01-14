Early morning water main break turns Freya into a sheet of ice

A water main break near Freya and Congress on the South Hill caused significant traffic issues Saturday morning. Emergency crews responded to the reported break just before 2 a.m.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they asked for assistance from Spokane police for traffic control. Street and water crews responded as well and worked diligently to get the water shut off quickly. But even after the water was shut off, standing water and ice left on the road could cause major traffic problems in the area.

Saturday morning, crews had diverted traffic from Freya to Ray/Thor. Thor north of Hartson will temporarily be made into a two-way street. These traffic revisions are expected to last most of the day Saturday while clean up continues.

Drivers are asked to use extreme caution due to slick conditions and traffic revisions in the area.

By Saturday evening, most of Freya was reopened to traffic, except at the intersection of Congress and Freya, where crews were still working.