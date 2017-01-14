Smoldering chimney alerts Spokane Valley homeowner to fire

Spokane Valley fire crews responded to a fire Friday night after a call came in reporting smoke at a house in the 11600 block of E. Empire.

Ten units responded around 10:15 Friday night. Upon arrival, firefighters noticed lazy, white smoke coming from an attic vent and called for more units to the scene. The homeowner reported that he and his wife had just gone to bed when they thought they smelled smoke. Over the next 20 minutes, the smell grew stronger, so he called 911.

Fire crews went into the house and used thermal imaging cameras to detect a heat signature in the walls surrounding the fireplace. All burning materials were accessed, extinguished and removed from the house.

The direct cause of the fire is still under investigation and it's not known yet how much damage was caused to the home.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind all residents that if you have a chimney that you use, it not only needs to be cleaned on an annual basis, but should also be inspected for any damage that could cause a release of hazardous gases into your home.