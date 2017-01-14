SpaceX launch places satellites in orbit

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The state of Washington plans to kill some members of the Smackout wolf pack, which has repeatedly preyed on livestock in Stevens County. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says the pack has preyed on livestock four times since September. The agency says the state will kill some members of the pack and then see if that changes its behavior. The Smackout pack is one of 20 wolf packs documented in Washington state in 2016. At that time, the pack