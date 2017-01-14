Cost to fix Michigan sinkhole estimated at more than $78M - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Cost to fix Michigan sinkhole estimated at more than $78M

Posted: Updated:
FRASER, Mich. -

Repairs to a broken sewer line that caused a football field-sized sinkhole north of Detroit are estimated at more than $78 million.
    
The estimates were included in an update to Macomb County commissioners by new Public Works chief Candice Miller.
    
Miller told the board Friday that fixes could take about a year at the sinkhole site in Fraser.
    
The project's cost could rise above $100 million if more work is done to improve the rest of the sewer line.
    
The sewer collapse was discovered after homeowners heard noises Christmas Eve and noticed their house was sinking. Nearly two dozen homes were temporarily evacuated. Three homes were eventually condemned.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:02:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

  • Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dies at 41, Los Angeles County coroner says

    Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dies at 41, Los Angeles County coroner says

    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:48 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:48:32 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died, according to the Los Angeles County coroner. Law enforcement officials believe Bennington died by suicide. His body was found hanging inside his residence in Los Angeles shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died, according to the Los Angeles County coroner. Law enforcement officials believe Bennington died by suicide. His body was found hanging inside his residence in Los Angeles shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.

    >>

  • Court docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICU

    Court docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICU

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:24:22 GMT
    Court docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICUCourt docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICU

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officers were called to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital Friday after receiving word that a three month old baby had arrived at the Intensive Care Unit with severe brain trauma. Court documents say the parents took the baby to the Holy Family Hospital, where the injuries were deemed severe. The baby was then taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart. According to the documents, a CPS caseworker says one 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officers were called to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital Friday after receiving word that a three month old baby had arrived at the Intensive Care Unit with severe brain trauma. Court documents say the parents took the baby to the Holy Family Hospital, where the injuries were deemed severe. The baby was then taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart. According to the documents, a CPS caseworker says one 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Tribe wants centuries-old remains found in Idaho

    Tribe wants centuries-old remains found in Idaho

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-07-20 20:57:06 GMT
    (Paul Boehlke/ KTVB via AP, file)(Paul Boehlke/ KTVB via AP, file)

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A tribe says it will seek possession of human bones found protruding from an Idaho badger hole after tests determined they weren't from modern day homicide victims but belonged to people who lived five centuries ago. Shoshone-Paiute Tribe Chairman Ted Howard said Thursday that Shoshones have occupied the southwestern Idaho area for thousands of years and the well-preserved bones of a young adult and a 10- to 15-year-old should be returned to the tribe 

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A tribe says it will seek possession of human bones found protruding from an Idaho badger hole after tests determined they weren't from modern day homicide victims but belonged to people who lived five centuries ago. Shoshone-Paiute Tribe Chairman Ted Howard said Thursday that Shoshones have occupied the southwestern Idaho area for thousands of years and the well-preserved bones of a young adult and a 10- to 15-year-old should be returned to the tribe 

    >>

  • Second body found in burning house also shot in head

    Second body found in burning house also shot in head

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-07-20 20:52:21 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) - Both people whose bodies were found inside a burning home in Spokane Valley died of gunshot wounds to the head. The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the second victim Thursday as 70-year-old Bobby Kihara. The medical examiner says the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. On Wednesday, the medical examiner identified the other victim as 67-year-old Joy Kihara, and concluded her death was a homicide. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) - Both people whose bodies were found inside a burning home in Spokane Valley died of gunshot wounds to the head. The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the second victim Thursday as 70-year-old Bobby Kihara. The medical examiner says the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. On Wednesday, the medical examiner identified the other victim as 67-year-old Joy Kihara, and concluded her death was a homicide. 

    >>

  • Washington to kill members of wolf pack in Stevens County

    Washington to kill members of wolf pack in Stevens County

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:48 PM EDT2017-07-20 20:48:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The state of Washington plans to kill some members of the Smackout wolf pack, which has repeatedly preyed on livestock in Stevens County. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says the pack has preyed on livestock four times since September. The agency says the state will kill some members of the pack and then see if that changes its behavior. The Smackout pack is one of 20 wolf packs documented in Washington state in 2016. At that time, the pack 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The state of Washington plans to kill some members of the Smackout wolf pack, which has repeatedly preyed on livestock in Stevens County. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says the pack has preyed on livestock four times since September. The agency says the state will kill some members of the pack and then see if that changes its behavior. The Smackout pack is one of 20 wolf packs documented in Washington state in 2016. At that time, the pack 

    >>
    •   