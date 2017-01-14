Cost to fix Michigan sinkhole estimated at more than $78M

Repairs to a broken sewer line that caused a football field-sized sinkhole north of Detroit are estimated at more than $78 million.



The estimates were included in an update to Macomb County commissioners by new Public Works chief Candice Miller.



Miller told the board Friday that fixes could take about a year at the sinkhole site in Fraser.



The project's cost could rise above $100 million if more work is done to improve the rest of the sewer line.



The sewer collapse was discovered after homeowners heard noises Christmas Eve and noticed their house was sinking. Nearly two dozen homes were temporarily evacuated. Three homes were eventually condemned.

