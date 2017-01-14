Community hopes to raise awareness of human trafficking with candlelight vigil

Human trafficking is something we don’t like to think could happen here in Spokane but it does.

Lutheran Community Services held a Candlelight vigil Saturday honoring the survivors of human trafficking, urging the community to stand up and act against this crime.

According to an assistant special agent with the Department of Homeland Security, since 2014, the Blue Campaign has gotten 500 credible cases of reported human trafficking in the four-state area: Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Alaska.

Local law enforcement want people to realize that this can happen in our own backyard and that they should make sure their kids understand the dangers. They also say the way they can combat this heinous crime is with community support. So if you see anything suspicious, report it immediately.

Here are some ways to report according to the Department of Homeland Security:

Call 1-866-347-2423 (toll free)

Call 1-802-872-6199 (non toll free international)

Report online at www.ice.gov/tips

If you or someone you know needs to speak to someone, Lutheran Community Services has a crisis hotline at 509-624-7273. It’s operated 24/7.

For more information on how to prevent this crime from happening, including recognizing warning signs: https://www.dhs.gov/topic/human-trafficking